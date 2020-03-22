Machen MacDonald: Help one another

It is said that the quality of our life is in direct proportion to our ability to handle uncertainty. For many it may appear there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding our lives at this time. Here’s what we can do to help ourselves and one another.

Have compassion

Have compassion for others and their perspective on a given situation. Not everybody is going to see things the way we see it. We must do our best to not judge another’s perspective, but rather seek to understand it. Perspective is different than truth. Truth contains many different perspectives which includes ours and theirs. Have compassion for ourselves. We may not have prepared for what has come about. There may be a glut of should haves, would haves, and could haves swirling in our mind. It is what it is and it takes what it takes to move forward. Trust you have what you need in this moment to move forward. Take it moment by moment as you make good choices.

Embrace resources

Let’s reclaim our power in this moment and do our best to be helpful to ourself and others.

Rather than ridicule what we may see as a lack of resources or resourcefulness on our part or on the part of others, let’s take inventory of how abundant the resources are in this moment. Throughout history people have proven within every adversity or obstacle lies the raw materials for its solution or breakthrough. See beyond the scotomas.

Love what is

We may not always be able to dictate the situation or circumstances in which we find ourselves. However, we always have the power to choose the healthiest perspective from which to operate. All difficulties provide the opportunity to rise up. It is helpful to recognize what is in our control and what is not. Let’s do what we can to the best of our ability. Allow and support others to do the same. For if we all directed our energies to doing so, rather than finding fault, we could not help but be further along and feel better about things.

Place or project emotions accordingly

People only complain about things they think should be different but are not willing to take on the risk to make it so. Making another person wrong doesn’t make us right and won’t improve a situation. When we feel scared, fearful or hopeless we tend to be reactive. When we feel certain and hopeful we are creative. Look at the two words – ‘reactive’ and ‘creative’ in the previous sentences. They contain the same eight letters. However, when we move the “c” we get an entirely different meaning. Let’s notice our focus on what we are seeing. How we “see” it effects how we “c” it.

I’ve heard it said, “What we say to ourselves before we look at something determines what we see.” I am reminded of the statement by Albert Einstein, “The most important decision we make is whether we believe we live in a friendly or hostile universe.”

Plan your next best actions

The boxer Mike Tyson said, “Everybody has a plan until they’re punched in the face.” Perhaps we need a plan for when that happens as well. What’s on your list to get done that will bring you more peace? Do your best to make progress on that list.

Remember, feeling hopeless leads to acting or being helpless and feeling hopeful leads to acting and being helpful. Let’s reclaim our power in this moment and do our best to be helpful to ourself and others.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

