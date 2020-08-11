Machen MacDonald: Grab your rope to succeed

MacGyver, Indiana Jones and Wonder Women were all pretty handy with a rope when it came to getting out of a bad situation.

Use your ROPE to breakthrough your adversities, setbacks and dilemmas. When you are feeling stuck or up against a hard place, practice this four-step process to get yourself to move beyond it.

Remember your purpose and vision

People of success have a compelling vision of a bright future which pulls them through the rough spots. Get in touch with where you are headed and realize any particular challenge you may be facing currently is preparing you for greater things. The business philosopher Jim Rohn was known for saying, “Don’t wish it was easier…wish you were better.” The becoming better comes about during our handling of hardships. Embrace them while believing your vision will come about. Denis Waitley, author of The Psychology of Winning tells us, “We must do within while doing without.”

Optimize Your Organize

Environments are either helping or hindering our efforts to get done what we must get done to achieve our desired future. Take a few minutes to limit or eliminate any clutter (outer environment). Gather the tools and resources you need to complete the project. Collect and correct your thoughts (inner environment). Keep the thoughts that serve you at this time. Cast out the ones that don’t support you and your future. Journal the thoughts that are good ideas but may be current distractors from your mission at this time. If you want to recall them for later when they are more relevant you will have them in your journal.

Polish Your Gold

It’s not who we think we are that holds us back; it’s who we think we’re not that does. Part of the human condition is the voice we have formed in our heads. Some call it the gremlin, others call it the inner critic. It’s the collective narrative we take on of who we think we are and who we think we’re not based on how others have talked to us as well as how we have talked to ourself throughout our life. Whatever its name, it has the same effect as an alloy to gold. It can make us stronger and can take away the sheen. We can polish our own gold. In fact, we must make it a daily habit. Our negative thoughts are the equivalent of the tarnish and corrosion that comes from the additive alloy. Pure gold doesn’t tarnish. That in each of us that is pure will shine. However, we may need to polish up our gold from time to time.

Execute the One Thing

As we remember our vision, organize, and polish our gold, we will then be in the best position to do what must be done to advance. Identify the one thing in each segment of your day that if you got it done you would be closer to your ultimate goal. Focus and get that one thing done. Then the next, and then the next. By doing so, you will break any funk or confinement and be on your way until the next time your shine starts to fade.

When you find yourself lacking hope remember to grab your ROPE and keep on keepin’ on.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000