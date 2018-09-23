Machen MacDonald: Give HUGS to succeed

There is plenty of research to show that giving and receiving hugs provides many healthy benefits physically, mentally and emotionally.

HUGS can also nurture your business so it will thrive as well.

Here are four things you can do to help grow your business. Remember the acronym HUGS and your business will thrive and you will feel good.

Honesty

Honesty is always the best policy. Be honest with yourself and others. The quality of life is in direct proportion to the quality of our communication.

If we communicate honestly with ourselves about what we want, what works and doesn't work, we can continually adjust, grow and improve. If we kid ourselves we can stay stuck in a rut that lasts for quite a while. Be honest with yourself.

As for being honest with others, drop the fear and be honest with them. At the base level, it appears the only reason one person is not honest with another is they fear they can't handle the other person's response to the truth.

Rather than attempt to save yourself from the response you fear, go for the truth and increase your capacity for dealing with adversity. As you do, you will expand your world.

Unique differentiator

Really take time to understand what sets you apart from the competition. Here's the newsflash — every business thinks it has the best products, people and customer service and that they are more honest and more dependable than their competitors. That hopefully is true of you and your organization.

However, that's just the ticket to get into the game. Dig deeper and know what really sets you apart. Once you uncover that, notice how it lines up with what your ideal client really wants.

How are you succinctly, effectively and frequently messaging that to your prospects? How are you delivering that to your clients?

Make a goal

Have a clear concise annual goal of what you want to accomplish in your business. Build a plan that captures your best strategic thinking of how to achieve that goal.

Share the vision of your goal with your team, prospects and clients. Be relentless in the pursuit of your goal. Regularly recalibrate your plan as needed.

It's just like the GPS in your car or on your smart phone. If you get off course it calibrates new directions to help you achieve your final destination.

Show them how

Show the people in your organization how to grow personally and professionally. Show them by being the example of success. Show them how to see the enhanced version of themselves so they can step into it and become it.

If you grow the people, the people will grow the organization.

Each day focus on giving HUGS in your organization and watch your organization grow.

Make it up, make it fun, make it happen!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.