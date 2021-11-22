Machen MacDonald: Get to give bigger
We all have most likely heard things like — givers gain and it is better to give than to receive. Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said, “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want.”
However, to really give you have to G.E.T.
To help deepen that perspective with action, try this three step process:
Give of yourself without expectation of reciprocation
• Be present when you are with another.
• Introduce or connect people with the people and resources they need.
• Give a referral, recommendation, testimonial, or compliment in person or online.
Envision future achievements
• Challenge them to elevate & think a bit bigger in the current situation.
• Help them see a brighter future.
• Inquire who they can profoundly impact by doing so.
Thank yourself and others
• Send a hand written thank you note.
• Expand with a relevant and meaningful gift.
• Thank yourself for stepping up and helping others.
Do your best to give to others by doing the G.E.T. and you can have everything in life you want.
Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!
Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000
