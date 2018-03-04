Machen MacDonald: Get QUIET to succeed

A successful life is actually quite simple although perhaps not easy. There are two primary things successful people do every day that unsuccessful people tend to find excuses as to why not to do.

Productive successful people get their mind right and treat people right, every day.

Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar is known for saying, "We all need a daily check up from the neck up to avoid stinkin' thinkin' which ultimately leads to hardening of the attitudes."

Doubts, fears, and anxieties can easily become our norm, like weeds in a garden, if we don't attend to the fertile soil known as our mind. It's up to us to direct our own thoughts and not be swayed by the negative people and things in our environments.

What is your daily check up from the neck up to get your mind right?

Here is a simple five step process to help get your mind right every day:

Q — Question your quest for the day. What are you wanting to achieve by the end of the day? What does success look like to you? How will you feel having lived your day on purpose? How will stringing consecutive on purposed days profoundly develop your week? How will those weeks carry your year?

It starts with questioning your quest for the day.

U — Unique qualifications. Associate to what makes you uniquely qualified to succeed at achieving a successful day? What adversity have you overcome? What sacrifices have you endured to get you to this place of being ready to do well?

Doubts and fears may creep in. Wash them out by associating to and affirming what makes you uniquely qualified to succeed.

I — Identify potential disruptions and disturbances that may diminish your ability to stay focused on what needs to get done for the day. Regardless of how strong your willpower may be, the environment will most likely win the day. Distractions and interruptions are the enemy of willpower. It's like what kryptonite is to Superman.

The way to beat it is to anticipate it and therefore limit or eliminate it from your environment as best you can.

E — Engage and execute. Things must get done. Be willing to get in the game, take action, and even make mistakes. Without resistance or adversity, you can't grow. It's overcoming obstacles and keeping on that forges greatness.

Think of obstacles as a workout for improving your capacity to make better decisions more quickly which is a key success trait.

T — Track your progress. Success leaves clues. Take note of your wins throughout your day no matter how small. They all add up. When you acknowledge them, they build on each other.

By doing so you will have fuel to top off your tank for tomorrow's unique success qualifiers. Celebrate to get great. It's not about being perfect. It's about making progress.

This week, take 10 minutes each and every day and get QUIET to succeed.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.