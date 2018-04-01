Machen MacDonald: First quarter earnings

How was your first 90 days of 2018? Did you accomplish what you set out to do? Are you on your way to making 2018 your best year yet? How's your energy, motivation, and focus?

Chances are if you set your goals and chunked them into manageable projects and actions you are further along your path than those who just set a goal and have not segmented their targeted milestones along the way.

I've found that it is easier to chunk down my goals and intentions into 12 week increments and then manage each week as most effectively as I can, taking it day by day. I find the overwhelm dissipates when doing it this way.

As it is said, "life can be hard by the yard, but it's a cinch by the inch."

Let's say the goal is to write a book. That can be a huge undertaking. However, chunking it down to 30-60 minutes of writing each day and making it a habit will lead to the completion of the book in no time at all.

When I wrote my first book, I wrote when I had extra time and felt inspired. It took me a year and a half to complete. My next book, I made an agreement with myself to write for at least 30 minutes every morning, whether I was inspired or not.

There's a saying in the book writing world — inspiration is for amateurs, i.e., if we wait to be inspired to write it will never get done. Start writing and you will become inspired. By keeping my agreement to write for a minimum of 30 minutes each day I finished my next book in only three months.

Chunk it up

It works the same with losing weight or working up to running a 10K. Chunk the goal down to bite sizes pieces that you can realistically execute on an ongoing basis. If you want to make more sales at work, chunk your business building activity into chunks.

Chunking works brilliantly in any area of life. Want to make more money? Want to deepen a relationship?

All you need to do is get clear on what your big goal is and then chunk down the elements needed for its realization. It's simple although not always easy, so hang with it. Stay committed to doing the bite size action pieces needed to make it happen.

If you want to learn more about chunking and reaching your goals join me at 2 p.m. today on a live 90 minute webinar where I will show you how to review your last 90 days in a way to help you more effectively plan out your next 90 days so you can greatly impact your focus and energy to accomplish more in relation to getting things done and hitting your goals. It's free. To register go to http://probrilliance.com/max90.

When is the last time you took inventory of where you have been and what you have done to find the clues that will serve you to move forward faster and accomplish more of which you are capable. There is power in clarity.

Take some time to block the world away and get clear about what you are going after so you can achieve even greater success. By doing this and identifying what qualifies you to succeed and creating a quarterly plan of action can be very profound.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.