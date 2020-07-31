Machen MacDonald: Finish to succeed

Successful people continually seek clarity and simplicity. If you are looking for more clarity and effective ways to simplify your journey in growing your business, you may want to start with FINISH. Top achievers follow these six points to gain the clarity they need to stay on track with accomplishing great things. Feel free to borrow the brilliance.

Focus on what you want, not on what you don’t want

See your future self already having achieved your desired successes. A big reason why most people don’t accomplish what they want in life is because they worry. Worry is the act of focusing on what you don’t want to have happen. Obstacles to our success are those frightful elements we fixate on when we take our focus off our goals. It’s important to have awareness of the obstacles and a plan for getting past them. Just don’t fixate on them.

Intentional actions

With everything you do, be intentional in how you do it so it lines up with achieving the vision you are focused on. The challenge for most people throughout each day is they are on autopilot which is a polite way of saying they are unconscious. They are operating out of set patterns and behaviors, many of which are working against them rather than propelling them toward their goals. Much of those patterns are thinking patterns. E.g., I’m too tired to work out; there is not enough time to get this project done; if I make this sales call they are just going to say “no” anyway so why bother.

Those that succeed are very intentional in everything they do and think. They don’t just pick up the phone and make the prospecting call. They take a moment to collect themselves and access their full resources. They visualize the call going well in a win-win sort of way. They remember to not be attached to the outcome, rather be present in the process. They know what the purpose of their call is and what they are going to say. They know ad-libbing is for amateurs, so they are prepared.

Saying NO

If it is not in absolute alignment with your vision and goals it’s a “NO…Thank you.” Successful people are clear on what they want and if they are asked or presented with something that is not in alignment with where they are headed, they have no problem saying “No…Thank you.” Because most people don’t have the clarity around a compelling future for themselves they tend to be very susceptible to which ever way the wind is blowing the shiny lures.

Identify possible dangers and obstacles and develop a plan to handle them

This plays into your focus mentioned earlier. If we don’t take the time to identify the possible dangers we may encounter, we don’t allow ourselves the opportunity to think how to handle it with our full resource. If we wait until we are up against the fearsome obstacle, we run the risk of dealing with it without the benefit of the frontal cortex of our brain, and may be reduced to fight, flight, or freeze as our solution. The benefit of identifying and having a plan in the event we come up against it is we will most likely recognize the danger off in the distance and favorable detours and option for avoiding the obstacle all together.

Set yearly, monthly, weekly,and daily goals

Segment your day to activate your focus and energy to do what’s needed to achieve those goals during your focused periods. What’s your plan? What’s your map? Remember, time exists so you don’t have to do everything all at once. If you have a plan or a map, you can chunk your journey into bite-size pieces. You can’t drive from coast to coast in a day. In fact, the current world record is 27 hours and 25 minutes. Chances are you’re not competing in the Cannonball Run, so if your goal was to get to the opposite coast you would plan it out over a number of days and then start driving each segment of your trip accordingly and not worry about nor attempt to drive segment four while in segment two.

Habituate your success

What habits can you construct or destruct to get you closer to your success? Earlier I wrote that most people are on autopilot. The question is – are you operating with the best version of that autopilot software? Our autopilot software is made up of our beliefs, ideas, and thoughts (BITs) and muscle memory. Notice where you are continually bumping up against resistance to your goals. Identify the habitual behavior or thinking and then deconstruct the BITs that keep you from where you want to get and construct the BIT’s that will bring you closer and faster to your goals.

Make it a habit to refer back to the FINISH to move forward faster.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

Machen P. MacDonald is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. Visit ProBrilliance.com for free resources. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000