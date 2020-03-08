Machen MacDonald: Be quiet to succeed

Successful people have successful habits. They do things on a regular basis unsuccessful people are not willing to do. They will do things like make prospecting calls, go to networking events where they don’t know anyone, endure rejection and embarrassment. They are willing to speak in public, continue their education, and have uncomfortable conversations. There is one thing that successful people practice on a regular basis that contributes to their ability to do these things and more so they can be successful. They continually quiet their mind.

When the phrase ‘quiet the mind’ is brought up, most people associate it to taking time to sit in silence or to meditate. Taking time to meditate is a wonderful practice that pays huge dividends. It is a regular practice many successful people incorporate into their lives. However, we can’t just sit in silence all day and still be productive. To succeed in business there is much we must actually do and get done. In this case quiet means something a little different.

As we go about our day and complete the tasks that pave the way to success, we still have to deal with a mind that is chattering away. Its banter is either lifting us up or bringing us down.

In the world of psychology, it is claimed that people have over sixty-thousand thoughts per day. Most of those are negative thoughts with the majority repeating every day … unless we do something about it.

It’s a safe bet, not too long from now you will experience the inner critic telling you that in some way, shape or form you are not good enough or don’t deserve to succeed. It will mock you for going for it. It will do its best to reassure you will screw it up this time. In each of those moments practice quiet.

Successful people have found their way to tipping the scales so that they have more positive thoughts than negative ones. We all have negative thoughts. We want to avoid marinating in those negative thoughts. Our rumination leads to our attitude – positive or negative. The attitude we perpetuate becomes our character and conditions our habitual behavior. Our behavior drives our results. Therefore, the results you are experiencing are a direct result of your thinking.

Here’s how you can start to limit and even eliminate much of the stinkin’ thinkin’ that holds you back. Remember the word quiet.

QUIET = Quit Untruths In Every Thought

The truth is you are good enough. The truth is your potential is unlimited. You can learn and grow. The truth is the past does not equal the future. The truth is there are people that can and are willing to help you. The truth is there are plenty of resources in this world.

Everything else negative is an untruth. An untruth is an outdated perception of the past that you are tightly holding onto and projecting onto your future. Quit it! Today is a new day. Begin it without the untruths.

Throughout each day you will have plenty of opportunities to practice quiet. Manage your expectations and do your best to make progress at quitting the untruths in your thinking throughout your day. By doing so you will raise your attitude, behavior and results.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business professionals gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000