Machen MacDonald: Be emotional to be productive

I'm going to go out on a limb here. Being busy is not being productive. Being busy and not being productive is a disease. It is caused by emotional constipation.

For many, there is a lot going on in life with work, family, health, community, and other commitments that have been taken on. I get it.

In today's world it is typical to take on too many commitments to try and prove to ourselves, or someone else, we are enough just as we are. It seems people continually seek approval, from others, on some level, before they can ever provide it to themselves. Somehow to get this need for approval met, we make up that we need to do more, be more, and have more in some way, shape, or form.

Once we have more then we will feel ok; or so we think. The problem is nobody defines what more really means and more just becomes a new name for the proverbial hamster wheel.

I invite you to jump off the "more" wheel. I am not suggesting in any way you give up or settle for less in your life or at your work. I'm not telling you to shirk your duties and commitments. On the contrary, I'm suggesting you step into your power, so you can grow, expand, and bring more of who you really are to the world.

I see more and more people on the brink of a breakdown rather than a breakthrough. It's because they have taken on too much and bought into the lie that they have to rise above whatever they are feeling and just power on and get things done.

I understand there is a time to rise above what we may be feeling and get the job done, meet the deadline, honor the commitment or contract. And, there is a time to renegotiate and take time to move through the emotion to get our power back so we can get back on track and operate from our full potential.

If we just continually rise above the set backs, let downs, and rug pulls in life and push down our emotion, the suppressed emotions will start to clog up our productivity and effectiveness. We may succeed for a while, but only under duress.

If we don't allow ourselves to express or allow the energy or emotion to move through us, it is the same as eating food and never eliminating. We are going to eventually take on weight we can't afford to bear and eventually become toxic and full of disease.

Express yourself

I am inviting you to cry if you feel sad and want to cry. Scream if you feel mad or angry. Yell, dance and celebrate if you feel happy. Let the energy move through you to keep your flow open.

When our flow is open we are productive. If it's not "appropriate" to express the emotion, at the time it comes up, find time within 36 hours to do so. You can always find the time for things that are important, and this is important.

By the way, please be mindful of moving your energy for you in a safe place in a safe way. Never direct the energy at someone else who it may harm. Granted someone else may have triggered an emotion in you and it is still your emotion to be responsible with.

Personally, if I'm feeling a sadness and yet, I have to rise above the feeling to conduct myself to honor a commitment or serve another, I will make the time to really feel the sadness and even cry after I have delivered what I committed to delivering. To do this I think about what was or is causing me the sadness and I feel it. I can prompt it and/or magnify it by playing music that can bring up and even take me deeper with the emotion. It doesn't last long, and the emotion runs it's course. I feel renewed and back in my power as a result.

The same if I'm feeling anger. I make sure to feel it when I can let it move. Anger is not an unhealthy emotion. It's totally normal. What is not OK are certain behaviors or expressions that harm ourselves or others. If I'm feeling happy, I go with that too. I have a playlist for all those as well.

By really feeling into what is going on inside of us keeps the pipes clean so our creativity, brilliance, and strengths can come through and serve. It allows us to be present and most productive because we are not preoccupied or encumbered with internal distractions.

This week, feel what you are feeling and let it move through you, so you can get back to being you. The brilliant you that is enough and doesn't need to prove anything to anyone.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.