Machen MacDonald: Be DONE to be successful

Successful professionals continually demonstrate certain behaviors that contribute to their ongoing success. Cultivating these four abilities will lend to the acceleration of your success.

Be DONE to be successful:

D — Be Direct — Successful people find the most direct way to solutions. They continually look for ways to limit and even eliminate waste in the form of too much motion, over-processing, defects and mistakes, time overages, and underutilized resources and talents. They are also direct and to the point with their communication while still being respectful and kind to others.

O — Be Optimistic — Regardless of circumstances, they develop the ability to look at the bright side of just about every situation. For many, it may not be their nature.

However, to survive and thrive they have learned to make it their way to see the possibilities over the limitations. They find a way to see what may be invisible to others, so they can do what seems impossible to those that have yet to catch the vision.

N — Be No Nonsense — This is not about cutting out fun nor enjoyment. Successful professionals actually have a lot of fun in their work. What no nonsense is about is saying "No" to things that don't make sense with regard to supporting the mission and vision of the company as well as their personal mission and vision.

Nonsense relates to those things they can not affect nor have any influence on others to affect. They stay focused on what they can impact and get done.

E — Be Enthusiastic — This may seem similar to being optimistic above. However, this is more about bringing energy and passion to everything that is being done. In his book the "Science of Getting Rich," Wallace Wattles indicates, "… successful people do certain things in a certain way."

That certain way is made up of great enthusiasm and a faith that the actions are leading to the intended success. This could also be likened to doing within while doing without or fake it 'til you make it.

This week try being DONE so you can be more successful.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.