Machen MacDonald: Accelerate with these eight

Somewhere between diapers and business cards, I forgot how to really celebrate my accomplishments. Especially in business.

It use to be easy for me to get caught in the busy trap and feel like I was not moving the needle in my business nor my life.

Don’t get me wrong, I was getting a lot done — writing books and programs; growing a successful business; serving my local community serving on three nonprofit boards; and most importantly, raising three wonderful kids with my wife.

Yet … I didn’t “FEEL” like I was accomplishing much until I started scheduling and performing my 28 minutes of 8’s at the end of each week.

To activate your mojo and experience the sense of accomplishment you deserve, try this:

Take 28 minutes at the end of your week and look back over it. Use these eight areas of focus and deep-dive questions to help you activate and optimize each week of your life:

1. CELEBRATE

What progress did you make on your overall goals? Where did you get some traction? What tasks did you check off? What meetings went well? What new relationships did you establish or nurture? What can they lead to? What projects did you complete? What do you now have room to do, or do more of? What did you create? Take a minute to identify what you actually got done and give yourself a high-five and a woot-woot! Be sure to acknowledge and celebrate those people around you as well.

2. EDUCATE

What did you learn? Did you discover a new tool or resource to make work or life easier? How about a short cut, tip, trick, or hack? How did you grow as a person and as a professional? How will that serve you going forward? What did you learn about yourself? What is now possible for you with that new knowledge? What did you learn about others?

3. CONTEMPLATE

Where and why did you struggle? What did you bump up against? Where did momentum slow down? Where did you get off track? What thoughts, decisions, actions, or inactions may have contributed to that? What’s a thought or perspective that may be holding you back? Did you feel pressed for time, overwhelmed, or rushed? What added to your angst or overwhelm? What do you want to improve?

4. CALIBRATE

Think through and plan your next week. How will you adjust your use of time, money, and energy to get done what needs to get done in a better and/or more expeditious way? What tools, resources, knowledge, or support do you need to make sure you perform at your best? What’s in your way or holding you back? How can you limit, eliminate, or delegate what is creating drag? Can you create, borrow, buy, or lease a process or system to support you? How will you manage your time more effectively? How will you continue to get better organized?

5. REJUVENATE

What did you do to rebuild your energy? How did you get enough exercise, oxygen, water, and nutrients? How did you honor your values? Did you ask for what you need? Did you set clear boundaries for yourself? Is your morning and evening routine contributing or contaminating your energy? What will you do to improve it? Did you take time to sit in silence (pray, meditate, visualize)? Did you set goals? Did you do your affirmations?

6. RECREATE

What did you do to unplug and enjoy life? What games did you play? What did you watch, read, or listen to? What did you practice that you want to get good at?

7. ACTIVATE

How well did you do at staying fully activated during each endeavor throughout the week? What’s the most important thing you want to focus on for next week? How do you want to step up and show up? What people and resources do you want to remember to engage? How will you commit and stay accountable?

8. APPRECIATE

What during the week made you smile? Who are you grateful for? What are you grateful for? What about you do you appreciate? What tools and resources are you grateful for that allowed you to do well and to contribute? What contribution did you make to others? What do you want to expand on?

Take time each week to review these eight areas of development and notice the joy and feeling of productivity that come your way.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000