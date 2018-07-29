Lucas Mijares receives the ‘TNT’ Client Development Award
July 29, 2018
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lucas Mijares of Grass Valley recently received the "TNT" Client Development Award for his outstanding service efforts over the past year, according to a release. Only 818 of the firm's more than 16,000 financial advisors received the award.
The award derives its name from firm legends who, in the 1950s, traveled the Midwest from Tuesday through Thursday each week, becoming known as "TNT" brokers.
Jim Weddle, Edward Jones' managing partner, said, "Lucas is an outstanding member of the Edward Jones team who personifies an ideal financial advisor, someone who is 100 percent dedicated to serving the financial needs of his clients. I am very pleased to present this well-deserved award."
"When you work for a firm that is known for its outstanding service," Mijares said, "it's quite an honor to be singled out for your service record."
Mijares' office is located at 908 Taylorville Rd. Suite 100 Grass Valley, CA 95949. You can contact him at 530-477-7702.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors.
The firm's 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the firm's website at http://www.edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at http://www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
Source: Edward Jones.
