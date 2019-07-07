Lucas Mijares receives Edward Jones award

Lucas Mijares of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Grass Valley recently won the firm’s Frank Finnegan Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Mijares was one of 1,288 of the firm’s 18,000 financial advisors to receive the Frank Finnegan award.

The award is named after Frank Finnegan, who joined Edward Jones in 1953 in St. Louis after playing professional baseball. He served as a financial advisor for 65 years.

“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” said Mijares. “And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Frank Finnegan who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”

