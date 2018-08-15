Local expert offers one year of free IT support to a local nonprofit

With nonprofits of all sizes becoming more dependent on IT to operate, service their clients, communicate and market, executive directors must take a much more strategic approach to technology to stay competitive — and safe. That's why Kevin Justus, founder of Shoreline Information Technologies, LLC, is giving away one year of IT support to a local nonprofit.

For over 17 years, Shoreline Information Technologies, LLC, with locations in Aptos and Grass Valley, has specialized in developing systems to provide exceptional IT support for small to medium businesses. It is through Kevin's unique way of approaching business challenges small to medium businesses face that has contributed to much of his success. Some of his clients have been with him for over 10 years.

While the application process focuses on picking a nonprofit to provide one year of free IT support, Kevin is trying to build awareness about escalating Cyber Security threats and how to protect yourself and your business. All nonprofits filing an application will receive access the Shoreline Information Technology Award winning online Cyber Security Awareness training platform. This self-passed learning system educates even the most Internet Savvy employees on protecting critical organization data and avoiding potential data breeches.

Nonprofits can get more details and submit an application online to npgrant2018.shorelineit.com.

Kevin is no stranger to helping nonprofits, in 2014 he coauthored The Business Owner's Essential Guide To I.T. And All Things Digital which reached Amazon best seller status and all the royalties from the book are given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a not for profit organization, internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with pediatric cancer.

In 2011, Kevin wrote a book entitled, Computers Should Just Work that talks about what business owners should expect from IT service providers, and how to choose the right one.

The deadline for submitting is Aug. 31. Submit your application at http://npgrant2018.shorelineit.com.