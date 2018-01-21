Local business coach accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Machen MacDonald, a local strategic business coach, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

MacDonald joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources to enhance their coaching skills so they can better serve their coaching clients.

MacDonald will be called upon to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Council combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes.

As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses, so they can better support their clients.

"It's an absolute privilege to be selected by Forbes for this honor. It allows me to contribute to the business community on a broader scale by way of a substantial and proven platform," said MacDonald.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, "We are honored to welcome Machen MacDonald into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world. I know Machen will be a valuable addition to the council."