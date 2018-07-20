Live the Good Life in Nevada City

Picture This…

Imagine waking up to a view of the snow capped Sierra Buttes from your master bedroom. You grab a cup of coffee from your gourmet kitchen and head out to the deck to watch the sun rise through the stately pine trees. You greet a family of deer who enjoy the moment with you, hear the birds chirping their good morning song, and marvel at the peaceful morning in your forever home.

You throw on some tennis shoes and go hit a few rounds on the multi-use tennis court, or take your own private path down to your personal entrance to the NID trail for a nice walk (with or without your dog) along the beautifully maintained trail that follows the irrigation canal. After your walk, you head back home, cutting some prize-winning hydrangeas on your way in to place on your dining room table. You stop by the garden for some fresh veggies to make an omelet for your family for breakfast, and pick an apple to munch on while you are preparing your meal.

The kids wake up and prepare for their day, each with their own private space to get ready. After breakfast, they catch the bus right outside the door to one of the excellent schools in the area. You head to your home office, after seeing off your AirBnB guests that have enjoyed their stay in the garden-side apartment that comprises the lower level of the house, and then get to work doing what you love.

This 4BR/4BA dream home is 4,672 square feet surrounded by 2.26 quiet acres and a priceless panoramic view. At only $189/square foot, this property has incredible value which does not even take into account the well-insulated and incredibly sturdy construction, custom details throughout, Jenn Aire appliances, sub-zero fridge, wine refrigerator, energy efficient heating and cooling system, and more.

At noon, you drive two minutes to Grass Valley or Nevada City to meet some friends for lunch at one of the amazing restaurant options that abound in both towns. You do some shopping for a new outfit at one of the great boutiques in the area and stock up at the grocery store for that evening's soiree. You return home and prepare to comfortably host up to 100 of your closest friends for a dinner party. You head to the gigantic attic to retrieve your party decorations, and then prepare a gourmet meal (or hire one of our exceptional local caterers to do it), which you pair with wine from one of our many local wineries and serve with the custom stone fireplace warming the house and the hearts of your guests.

You fall into bed at the end of the night and are lulled to sleep by a gentle breeze and the moon slowly lighting up the night sky, and look forward to another perfect day tomorrow.

You can live the good life in Nevada City, in a historic home that was custom built to withstand the test of time. And you can do it for a fraction of the cost of a modest house in the Bay Area.

Own a Piece of Nevada City History

Built in 1947, this home was originally part of the Wrigley Estate, which also included homes on either side of it. Seeing as the Wrigley family had more estates than they could use, they found that didn't use the property as much as they would have liked and sold it to the Beggs family, who sold the two parcels and dwellings to local legend Marion Ghidotti, but kept the home and 2.26 acres of property at 10340 Banner Lava Cap as an investment.

Hearing that the Forestry Department was seeking to locate a ‘lookout’ on Banner, the Beggs family adapted the building to meet the requirements of the US Forest Service. Looking out now, you see evidence of pine trees stripped to open up the view. The tennis court became the parking lot, and the lower ‘apartment’ was the residence of one of the Forestry officials. The agency was located there until 1956, when they moved into their new building.

According to local legend, after the Forest Service vacated the premises the building was used as a ‘Pill Factory’. ..possibly of dubious repute. Several very old pill bottles remain on the property as evidence of this past use of the structure.

Re-enter the Beggs… ‘Big’ Jack and ‘Little' Jack. They established a very fine restaurant aptly called ‘The Jacks,’ which was very successful venture. As both Jacks were chefs, gourmet food served in an exquisite setting garnered diners from near and far. Since the airport was close, many diners from the Bay Area flew in to dine. Of course, locals remember having their 16th birthday, working their first job, celebrating anniversaries, etc. at The Jacks. Entering the restaurant, views of Nevada City and the Sierra Buttes greeted diners. The oversized windows offered panoramic views, and the changing skies enchanted diners. A unique sunken bar was located in the front room, and a large brick fireplace was found in one of the dining areas. There were at least two lower decks where diners could hit golf balls down the property while awaiting their table, and hundreds of balls have been found. The lower ‘apartment’ became the wine cellar. Upon selling the property to the Boqua family in the mid 60s/early 70s, the Beggs continued their restaurant business on Deer Creek in Nevada City, Jacks by the Creek (now Lefty's Grill)…Later moving to Camptonville and becoming Jacks at the Mayo (now Burgee Dave's at the Mayo).

Catherine Boqua sold her home, virtually unchanged from what it was as a restaurant, to John and Linda Turner in 1989. While remodeling the home, the Turners sold the historic bar to Osborne and Woods for use in a home they were renovating in Nevada City. The Turners created a wonderful, warm, and welcoming home that their family loved and cherished for many years. They hosted two weddings, countless holidays, and more parties than they can remember. Now that the children have grown up and gone on to do amazing things, The Turners have decided to downsize so that another family can make their own wonderful memories for decades to come.

Get More for Your Money

Enjoy two living areas, a game room, two additional rooms ideal for bedrooms or offices, deluxe closets, and room to roam. Included with the home is a four-car garage with a drive-through bay and a lower level one bedroom apartment with a separate entrance, perfect for in-law quarters or Air BnB.

A short walk or even shorter drive downtown Nevada City or Grass Valley, this is an ideal location that has city amenities and conveniences but with the privacy and quiet of country living. These two towns together were recently selected as one of the 14 Cultural Districts in the state by the California Arts Council. Enjoy close proximity to the shops, restaurants, galleries, theaters, and more. Minutes from Tahoe National Forest, you are surrounded by endless miles of camping, fishing, hiking, swimming, kayaking, and any other outdoor activity that strikes your fancy. At 3,000' elevation, this home is above the fog and below the snow, but enjoys the full glory of all four seasons. Be a part of a vibrant, educated community where the tech industry is quietly growing and there is always something to do.

To learn more about all of the amazing amenities and events happening in the area, visit http://www.gonevadacounty.com.

Come Take a Look

Ready to schedule a look at the home of your dreams? Call Pamela Morey of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty at (530) 913-7308 or email her at Pamela.morey@coldwellbanker.com. To view the house on Zillow, click HERE.