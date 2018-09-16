Learn more about solar from Byers Solar & SunPower
September 16, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Byers Solar/SunPower
WHAT: Solar Information Event
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland, Road, Grass Valley
COST: Free
INFO: Visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/230405544298937/ for more information
AGENDA: From 5-5:45 p.m. there will be a mixer with appetizers, then from 5:45-6:15 p.m. the presentation will take place, and from 6:15-7 p.m. a Q&A will be held.
Byers Solar is hosting a solar information session with SunPower's John Arnaud from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, according to a release.
John Arnaud has worked in the renewable energy field for over five years and now, as SunPower Regional Sales Manager, is seeing rapid changes in solar policy, industry and adoption.
Those who are interested and plan to attend the information session will learn more about what these changes will mean to those considering renewable energy options along with the latest SunPower technology advances. Arnaud will touch on how solar can affect energy cost saving and home valuation.
Byers Solar professional Coryon Redd will review options for effective solar design, solar energy savings, understanding how billing works and answer questions, addressing:
Benefits of going solar
Typical process from initial meeting to completion and one year review
Locking in best PG&E rates, policies
Understanding how solar is billed
To reserve space for the information session visit http://www.ByersSolar.com or call 800-977-5323.
Source: Byers Solar.
