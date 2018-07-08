Junk King Gold County under new ownership

Junk King, the nation's leading junk removal company, announced the Gold Country location has new ownership with local couple Greg and Peggy Lymath, according to a release.

Pursuing his dream of business ownership, Greg joins Junk King with a background in retail and field sales, customer service and management in the real estate industry. Alongside him is his wife Peggy, who brings a diverse background in business strategy, financial bookkeeping and human resources.

"Junk King's business has been growing rapidly, and there's no better time for us to join their movement," said Greg in the release. "With the number of people and businesses in need of junk removal services continuing to increase, I'm ready to answer their calling and provide them with the best client service possible."

Pricing for Junk King is based on the amount of junk removed. The brand's trucks are 20 percent larger than the industry average, meaning there is no job it can't handle.

The Lymaths are working out of a large warehouse that facilitates managing and sorting materials. Sixty percent of the junk collected is recycled, rather than being dropped at landfills.

For more information visit http://www.junk-king.com/locations/goldcountry/ or email Peggy Lymath at peggy.lymath@junk-king.com.

Source: Junk King