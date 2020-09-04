Jimboy’s Tacos to reopen in Grass Valley

Closed since April, Jimboy’s Tacos in Grass Valley — at 1937 Nevada City Highway — will reopen.

In a post on its Facebook page Wednesday, and on a banner hung across the front of the restaurant, Jimboy’s announced it is now hiring.

“We’re so excited to serve Grass Valley again and to be hiring for front- and back-of-house positions,” read the post, which called for applications to be submitted through http://www.jimboystacos.com/careers.

According to Dina Guillen, director of marketing at Jimboy’s Tacos, the restaurant will reopen before the end of this month, although an exact date has not yet been confirmed. She explained this will depend on how long it takes to hire and train new staff.

“We could be open as soon as Sept. 15 or 16, around then, but that’s if everything goes well,” said Guillen.

The restaurant had previously been reported to have permanently closed.

The location has changed ownership since its doors closed in April, and is now owned by Joel Perez, the current franchisee of a Jimboy’s Tacos in Sacramento.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.