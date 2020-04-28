JC Penney’s Grass Valley store not permanently closed | TheUnion.com
A sign on the front door of Grass Valley's JC Penney's store assures customers that their store is only temporarily closed.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

While JC Penney has closed a number of its stores throughout the country prior to the current pandemic, Grass Valley’s location is not going anywhere — at least for the moment.

“We do not currently have plans to close that JC Penney location permanently,” a company spokesperson said in an email.

A number of local residents suggested concern over the possible permanent closure, especially since the department store held $3.7 billion of debt in 2019, and as the coronavirus recession may cause the company to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to the International Business Times.

The corporate spokesperson did not comment on when the local store would reopen.

— Staff Writer

Sam Corey

