‘It’s more of a convenience yard’: Grass Valley Recycle decides to remain open in new format

Grass Valley Recycle stopped taking California Redemption Value products, canceled its contract with CalRecycle and cut off its phone line.

In November, the company had planned to close its doors because “the scrap metal market crashed,” said Doug Bigley, president of Celestial Valley Ventures, Inc and owner of Grass Valley Recycle. Today, there’s still no money in it, he said.

The recycling outlet stopped taking cardboard, and a few months ago Bigley said he was considering renting the space out to a number of interested parties.

But over time Bigley found that Grass Valley Recycle was able to sustain itself by collecting small electronic waste products (like printers), mattresses, ferrous and non-ferrous metals — but not purchasing items.

“It just kind of happened that way,” said Bigley. “We’re more of a convenience yard.”

Now, Grass Valley Recycle is not taking California Redemption Value products and still does not have a phone line, but it is open in conjunction with Celestial Valley Towing, which accepts cars, scrap metal, RVs and more.

“We’re basically not buying anything,” said Bigley.

The recycling space phased out its weekend hours, remaining open only during the week.

