Hospice of the Foothills hires new marketing and events manager

Hospice of the Foothills has added Mary Anne Davis to the staff as its new marketing and events manager.

“I am very excited to bring Mary Anne Davis into our Hospice of the Foothills family,” said Vivian Tipton, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills. “She is incredibly skilled; her marketing background and education allows us to share the incredible work of hospice with our community in new and broader ways. She brings a passion for end-of-life care and a service focus that is a perfect fit for Hospice of the Foothills.”

Davis, a western Nevada County resident since 1987, joins Hospice of the Foothills at a critical time. In addition to her marketing projects, her first event will be Hospice of the Foothills’ “Moonlight Magic” on Sept. 13 at the Alta Sierra Country Club. It will be a fun evening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hospice of the Foothills.

“I am excited to be here, to help further advance the education and awareness of the amazing services Hospice of the Foothills provides to patients facing life-limiting illness, as well as for the people who love them,” Davis said. “I think many people would be surprised to learn all the services that are available to patients and their families. Hospice of the Foothills is just as much for the living as it is the dying.”

Like other nonprofit hospice organizations around the country, Hospice of the Foothills is challenged by the increasing gap between the actual cost of care and reimbursements from Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance. Without support from the community, nonprofit hospices including Hospice of the Foothills cannot exist.

Hospice of the Foothills is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Nevada County, Western Placer County, and surrounding communities for 40 years. For more information about programs and services, or ways to support the organization, visit http://www.hofo.org or call 530-272-5739.