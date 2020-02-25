Hipcamp website helps people experience outdoors of Nevada County

Anna-Thea Fabricius has described her experience hosting as “extraordinary, unusual (and) unique.”

A couple of years ago Fabricius put her property on Hipcamp, a website and app. It’s an interface that helps people across the country more easily find and reserve spaces to vacation in or near the outdoors.

According to its website, Hipcamp has information about over 9,000 parks, 18,950 campgrounds and 370,893 campsites — spots both private and public. It’s amenable to people looking to spend time at campsites, cabins, public parks and outdoors spaces. There are about 18 Nevada County hosts sporting spaces on the platform.

The difference between this online platform and Airbnb, said Fabricius, is that Hipcamp is a bit more eco-conscious, more environmentally focused and less demanding for hosts. Prices are set by hosts, and vary depending on the amenities they provide guests.

“The key is that these people just want to get out,” said the Fabricius, noting that site users range in how camp savvy they are.

Launched in 2013, Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio was trying to make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors, according to Hipcamp Communications Manager Ariana Anthony.

In order to be a host, Anthony said people need to fit the company’s criteria, which generally includes providing guests access to nature and at least two acres of land.

“Backyards are really not a good fit for Hipcamp,” said Anthony.

In Nevada County, Fabricius said she’s now hosted a cumulative of about 380 people at one of her three listed spaces — including a yurt, camping space and tiny home — off You Bet Road.

According to the Nevada County resident, it was easy for her to become a host on the website.

Fabricius hosts many guests who, she said, are coming up from nearby areas on their way to go skiing in Tahoe.

“It’s super cool,” said Fabricius. “(I’ve hosted) awesome people that come up from the Bay Area, Sacramento and Reno to be on the land and in nature.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.