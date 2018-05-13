Hard-working women: Habitat for Humanity, Lowe’s and more than 18,000 women build with families nationwide during National Women Build Week

For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's hosted the annual National Women Build Week from May 5-13 where thousands of women volunteers and Habitat homeowners united nationwide to build up their communities and gain skills in home construction. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity has served 47 Adults, 88 Children and has built 31 homes here in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

National Women Build Week encourages women nationwide to devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

Women have the strength and determination necessary to build Habitat houses, addressing the problem of affordable housing in a concrete way so that families can achieve stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable homes.

According to a 2018 national study by Lowe's and Habitat for Humanity, more than nine-in-10 American women believe providing and advocating for access to affordable housing for women can benefit society.

The survey also found:

Nearly all women (98 percent) agree access to affordable housing helps women heads of household thrive.

Having a safe, stable home is a source of pride (96 percent) that makes women feel more confident (98 percent) and independent (97 percent).

Three-in-five (62 percent) women say they cannot afford to purchase a home that meets their family's needs in the neighborhood where they want to live.

Lowe's and Habitat share the vision that every woman, man and child have a decent place to lay their heads at night. Far too often, low-income families are faced with choosing between paying their housing costs and buying necessities like food and medical care to provide for their family.

National Women Build Week recruits, educates and inspires women to build, and advocate for decent and affordable houses in their communities alongside their future neighbors — making a difference in their community, one nail at a time.

"Lowe's is proud to sponsor National Women Build Week to educate, inspire and empower women to volunteer alongside other women in their community to address the critical issue of affordable housing. We know women working together are an unstoppable force for creating meaningful change in our communities," said Colleen B. Penhall, Lowe's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "At Lowe's, we believe that a safe, stable home is an important source of strength, pride and security for families.

Together with Habitat, our Lowe's Heroes volunteers and women nationwide, National Women Build Week will provide valuable support to advance accessible housing in the communities where we all live and work."

Lowe's helped launch National Women Build Week in 2008 and has brought together more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers to build or repair homes with nearly 5,000 families over the past 10 years.

This year, Lowe's donated $2 million to Habitat for Humanity to support the 2018 National Women Build Week, and provides how-to clinics at stores to help equip women volunteers for the builds.

On May 11, local volunteers joined together to build a local Nevada County Habitat home. Lowe's and Habitat are activating a social movement to generate conversation about building one another up and sharing the message empowerment, positivity and action by using #BuildHer and #WomenBuild.

Source: Lorraine Larson, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity