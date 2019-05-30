Hard Rock on schedule for fall opening

Construction of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Yuba County.

Photo by David McCreary

The outer shell of what will be the future home of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain has taken shape. Now, crews are in the midst of bringing the interior building up to speed ahead of the facility’s opening this fall.

“Construction has been proceeding at a steady pace, and the property is on time and on budget,” said Mark Birtha, president of the hotel and casino.

Construction of the massive project being built along Forty Mile Road in Yuba County began last fall. The exterior of the casino portion and the hotel tower have been completed. The hotel tower is currently getting sheet rock and crews are finishing out the rooms on each floor.

“The various restaurants, bars, meetings space, retail and gaming areas are all coming to life as these areas are being fitted out and more well-defined,” Birtha said. “HVAC, plumbing and mechanical systems are all in place. At the same time, the back-of-house administration work is on pace for a July completion allowing the operations team to move in and begin to work inside the building.”

The location’s waste water treatment facility is also close to being up and fully functional as well, he said.

Once the core of the building and fit-outs are completed, the next phase of work will include finish work, painting and the implementation of systems throughout the building. After that, the building will see the furniture, fixtures and equipment installed, likely this summer, followed by Hard Rock memorabilia and operating supplies.

“This occurs at the same time we are hiring over 1,000 team members to ‘join the band’ and begin the onboarding and training programs to be part of the Hard Rock team,” Birtha said.

Birtha said a grand opening date and other related festivities will likely be announced in the next couple of months.

Hard Rock also recently activated accounts across a few different social media platforms, including Instagram (HRHCSacramento), Facebook (@HardRockSacramento), and Twitter (@HRHCSacramento). The company plans on launching its gaming website in June to allow guests to play games and get promotions and benefits before doors even open.

Birtha said the plan is to host more career fairs next month. They also plan on organizing vendor fairs to meet local sellers, looking for merchandise, agricultural products and other items produced in the area.

“So much more to come, we are excited to be making such great progress with hiring our staff and bringing an amazing new regional destination integrated resort to the community,” Birtha said.

Jake Abbott writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.