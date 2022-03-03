Harbor Freight Tools to open new store in Auburn

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Auburn on Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m. The Auburn store, located at 2513 Bell Road, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a world- class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

This new store is the 126th Harbor Freight Tools store in California. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for Veterans.





“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Auburn and all of Placer County,” said Matt Bradley, Store Manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Source: Harbor Freight Tools