Grass Valley Group soon to be acquired by Black Dragon Capital

Private equity firm Black Dragon Capital is about to acquire all of Grass Valley, a leading technology supplier, from Belden Inc., according to a news release.

“Grass Valley has an iconic brand, track record of strong performance, superb clients and products that compete in the top tier in every category they’re in,” said Black Dragon Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. in the release.

Grass Valley President Tim Shoulders will continue to lead the local branch of the company.

The company got its start in 1959, specializing in broadcast equipment. It was then known as the Grass Valley Group.

In 2014, Grass Valley was purchased for $220 million by Belden, a global investment firm.

In October, Belden announced it was divesting from its production branch in Grass Valley.

— The Union staff