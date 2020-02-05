Grass Valley Games finds new location on Mill Street

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The game shop had outgrown its space a few years ago.

That’s the reason Grass Valley Games owner Zak Lewis gave when describing why he was moving his business from 124 to 140 Mill St., where Three Lilies Photography was previously located.

“We’ll be able to host all our large events up there instead of having to rent the Gold Miners Inn banquet room,” said Lewis.

The search for a new space began in the new year, and opened this week in its new space.

Lewis noted that the new space will include five times the amount of merchandise, and will be able to hold about 100 players in the store at one time. It will also have room for multiple mini-war game tables.

At 140 Mill St., Grass Valley Games will display games like Scrabble, Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Dominoes and additional playing cards and puzzles — more of the games that Lewis said excite an older crowd.

With the added space, Lewis said he also hopes to include an expanded event schedule, and stay open as late as 9 or 10 p.m. some nights.

The game shop owner said he also may need to hire another employee once he feels settled.

Grass Valley Games offers an alternative for those not seeking to engage in the bar scene at night, said Lewis.

“Finally,” said Lewis, “we waited and it paid off and we got a wonderful spot.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.