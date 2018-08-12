Going commercial: Byers Solar expanding its operations

Scott Sullivan has been retained by Byers Solar to head up its newly formed Commercial Solar Division. Byers Solar recently passed the rigorous requirements to become a commercial SunPower dealer, accelerating their interest in growing commercial solar operations.

Sullivan is a dedicated solar professional who has worked for a wide range of solar manufacturers for over two decades. His previous work in telecommunications during deregulation prepared him for the unique circumstances that arise from this type of rapidly changing industry.

With deep experience in hiring, training, and building successful sales teams, Sullivan has provided a path to success for many firms.

At KACO New Energy, he led an international sales team from its San Francisco headquarters, at Neighborhood Power Corporation, a turn-key global developer of solar micro-utilities in Maui, Sullivan managed all customer-facing tasks. More recently, he served as Regional Sales Director for NorCal Direct, developing new markets and laying the foundation for a growing sales team.

Working in energy, with emphasis on the renewable space, Sullivan is well versed in power electronics, energy information systems, monitoring/metering and solar PV.

Sullivan brings his expert knowledge to Byers Solar, including state/federal rebate and tax incentive programs, as well as renewable and emerging efficiency programs.

He possesses a combined understanding of energy policy, finance and the renewable energy marketplace. His international contract work includes Barbados, Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia and all the Americas.

Asked about his professional goals with Byers Solar, Sullivan said, "First off, this is a tremendous team, committed to both premium quality and service. I am honored to be surrounded with ethical professionals. My goal is to establish Byers as a commercial player in solar, with a major impact on overall commercial solar production.

"Byers has a new generation getting ready to take on continued responsibility, and this gives a great feeling about the company's legacy for another 35-40 years and onward, which I am happy to contribute to. I know I am part of something much larger, but it gives me a feeling of satisfaction to think my work will be part of something that is lasting."

Learn more at ByersSolar.com

Source: Byers Solar