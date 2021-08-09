Getting together with the Economic Resource Council

During times when gathering may be a bit of a challenge, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council continues to find innovative means to bring groups together to learn, network and improve the business climate in our region.

The Economic Resource Council facilitates monthly and bi-monthly meet ups throughout the year – staff is working to move back to in person get-togethers as soon as it is safe to do so — but has stayed connected utilizing popular social media platforms during the pandemic.

You can get involved with the Economic Resource Council by attending the monthly board meetings on the first Thursday of each month. The Board of Directors is a cross section of both public and private organizations who gather to discuss a variety of issues facing the local community. Representatives include city and county government, education, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and others who gather regularly to share and discuss information.

Executive Director Gil Mathew said, “The role of the ERC is helping to protect and sustain our quality of life by building a thriving economy, cultivating a quality workforce, and celebrating a successful business culture. The ERC meets regularly to problem solve, network and to proactively reach these goals.“ For log in information or for the next meeting location, contact the ERC at info@ncerc.org .

In addition to the monthly board meetings, several committees have formed to address some of the specific challenges facing our area, including those focused on filling gaps in qualified personnel, those involved in bringing educational opportunities to the group and those interested in expanding resources at the board level.





Other regular meetings facilitated through the Economic Resource Council include “TechTonic Tuesday” which features local technology at work and a “Writers Resources” group that assists those interested in honing their skills in both the creative and technical aspects of wordsmithing.

The networking component of the Economic Resource Council not only serves as a means of sharing similar concerns, but a means of sharing successes as well.

Recently, the Economic Resource Council held a manufacturing forum to support those who are part of the “Made in the USA” supply chain. Representatives from the Sierra Small Business Center (SBDC), the California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC) and others, joined local business owners to discuss assistance that is available to enterprises within the industrial sector that many are so proud to be support.

During the presentation, participants were given the opportunity to feature their own companies, bringing attention to a variety of little-known organizations making an impact beyond the confines of this region.

The feature was incredibly popular and the desire to hold other opportunities to network was expressed among attendees. The Economic Resource Council is committed to doing just that.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., local tech and manufacturing companies are invited to meet at 336 Crown Point Circle at Easterly Hall. Food and beverages will be provided. In addition to the networking social, a short program around the topic of ever changing “regulations” will be presented. The event is free to attendees, but an RSVP is required at info@ncerc.org .

This week, be sure to stop by the Main Building at the Nevada County Fair to say hello and learn more about your Nevada County Economic Resource Council.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a freelancer writer in Nevada County. She writes a monthly column on behalf of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council