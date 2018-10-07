Friends helping one another: Annual Friendship Club fundraiser on Saturday at Judi’s in Nevada City

INFO: Call Judi Weiner at 530-265-6710 or email her at judi@judisofnevadacity.com for more information

Judi's of Nevada City will be hosting a special fundraising event for The Friendship Club from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.

At this event, Judi's will be offering a 5 percent discount on all merchandise (including sale merchandise) while donating a percentage of all sales to The Friendship Club.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and complimentary refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Staff and board members from The Friendship Club will be on hand throughout the event.

This is the 24th anniversary of The Friendship Club helping at-risk adolescent girls in Nevada County with a year-round program of educational activities, emotional support and community involvement.

Jennifer Singer, executive director of The Friendship Club said, "The Friendship Club is about serving girls at risk but it's also about building community. Girls in the club receive a lot of support but they also give back to our community and love doing so!"

This year The Friendship Club welcomed back several alumni as staff members. They are the club's success stories and they are continuing to enrich our community.

The Friendship Club is supported primarily by the generosity of the community and private grants.

"We are so grateful for Judi and Bob Weiner's continued support of The Friendship Club," Singer said. "For the past several years, Judi has generously donated proceeds from one day of shopping in her beautiful store. We think it's a win-win for businesses and organization's to partner in this way.

"It's a fantastic way for TFC to gain exposure, and in addition to Judi's generous donation, we always get new donors and volunteers who come to know us through Judi's shopping event."

Judi Weiner, the proprietor of Judi's, has long supported the mission of The Friendship Club, and views her support as an investment in the future of our community.

"I believe that The Friendship Club does an outstanding job of empowering their girls and helping them to be the best they can be," she said. "Judi's was born out of a desire to help women have confidence and feel good about themselves, so we are very much aligned with TFC's mission. Confident women of any age are beautiful!"

Judi's carries a wide selection of beautifully designed contemporary clothing and accessories including Alembika, Angela Mara, Comfy, Cut Loose, Dolcezza, Habitat, FDJ Jeans, Jag Jeans, Johnny Was, Renuar, Latico and Maruca handbags, and a selection of jewelry and accessories created by international designers as well as local artisans.

The Friendship Club Fundraiser is a great way to enhance your wardrobe with Judi's fabulous fashions, get started on your holiday shopping, and support a very worthwhile local cause — everyone wins!

