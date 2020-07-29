Friar Tuck’s to stop indoor dining

After defying state orders to shut down indoor operations for more than a week, Ken Paige, co-owner of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar, said they will cease indoor dining operations in an attempt to work with the county on compliance.

In an email, Paige said he was motivated by the county’s decision Tuesday not to vote on an urgency ordinance that would fine businesses noncompliant with state COVID-19 mandates, which he called a small victory.

Paige said the move “sent (a) message that they are willing to work towards a better solution,” and that he and co-owner Chad Paige will “put 100% of our time into working collaborative with the city and County to find a reasonable solution that will insure the vitality of our fellow business and community.”

According to Supervisor Dan Miller, the ordinance was pulled to rewrite it with more clarity.

“If I couldn’t understand it without going to our County Counsel then how could the public expect to understand for what purpose is this intended,” Miller said in an email. “The County Counsel’s office is rewriting the staff report and cleaning up the language so that everyone will have a clear understanding.

“This was not pulled to appease the opponents to the ordinance.”

According to Environmental Health Director Amy Irani, Friar Tuck’s, Old Town Cafe, and Sergio’s Caffe were fined $1,000 again Wednesday, for a total of $4,575. Businesses that continue operating will be fined an additional $1,000 each day.

For businesses to come back into compliance, they must first stop all indoor dining activities, including making indoor seating inaccessible and limiting customers’ access to its interior. All fines and penalties would need to be paid and the business would need to provide a written plan for operations that the environmental health department would then review.

“Completion of the items, will then result in reinstatement of the operational permit,” Irani said

While no additional businesses have faced fines, Irani said the county is monitoring One 11 Kitchen & Bar after receiving several complaints about ongoing dine-in activity. The environmental health department will issue Notice of Violation and Closure of the facility if it finds documented activity, she said.

While the facilities have retained legal counsel, none have appealed their permit suspension so far, Irani said.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.