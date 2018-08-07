Friar Tuck’s selected for Wine Spectator Award

Friar Tuck's Restaurant & Bar of Nevada City has received a 2018 Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

The selection is announced in the August issue of Wine Spectator as part of its 37th annual international awards program. The restaurant is recognized among other winners from across the nation and around the globe as a top destination for wine lovers.

"This year's class of restaurants is one of the most impressive and innovative ever," said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. "Their wine lists keep improving, because wine lovers are eager to explore and learn. The goal of our Restaurant Awards is to support restaurant wine programs and bring them to diners' attention through our outreach through print, digital and social media. Wine Spectator salutes every restaurant honored in the 2018 Restaurant Awards."

Friar Tuck's was recognized for its well-chosen selections of quality wine producers and thematic match of wines and menu in both price and style. Award of Excellence winners typically offer at least 90 wine selections.

Friar Tuck's general manager and wine director Carissa Cook Stroh said the Wine Spectator award attests to the restaurant's fare and popularity.

"Wine Spectator awards are very well known and respected in our industry," she said. "Our guests can feel confident in knowing we have the recommendation of the world's most influential wine publication. It's a great honor for us."

Other regional award-winners include High Steaks Steakhouse in Lincoln, Il Fornaio Cucina Italiano in Roseville, Manzanita in Truckee, PlumpJack Café and Six Peaks Grill in Squaw Valley, Sunnnyside Restaurant & Lodge in Tahoe City and West Shore Café & Inn in Homewood.

Friar Tuck's has been a mainstay in Nevada City since 1973 when it was founded by Cook's late father, Greg Cook. Friar Tuck's seats 185, offers two wine cellars with more than 300 wine selections and attracts a clientele from across the region.

Friar Tuck's is located at 111 North Pine Street in historic downtown Nevada City. Call 530-265-9093 or see friartucks.com.