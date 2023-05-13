Chances are you have strode by Novak’s Menswear in Nevada City a thousand times. Chances are even greater that you never really stopped to consider who they are or what their purpose is.
You’re not alone.
Even though the clothing store has been in business since 1956, co-owner Kim Coughlan said: “People are constantly finding us. ‘Oh I walk by all the time and never knew you were here.’ I hear that constantly. “
Offering an array of Hawaiian shirts, Pendleton merchandise, and even tuxedo rentals for grooms and prom-goers (or anyone else looking for black-tie attire) Novak’s has been dressing the men of Nevada City—as well as many visitors—for several decades and is one of the oldest remaining businesses in the downtown area.
“I have worked here for 32 years and we’ve owned it for 20 (years) this year,” said Kim. Alongside her sister and co-owner Laurie.
“The store has been here since 1956,” Kim said. “The Novak family, they started it. They actually started it on Pine Street; they were there for nine months and had a partner then they moved here and have been here ever since.”
Novak’s hasn’t always been strictly downtown Nevada City.
“We had a store down at Pine Creek Center which was a newer store, but it wasn’t there for that long. I worked there for five or six years and then they closed that so I came back up here. So I actually worked at both stores.” Kim explained.
The sisters have tried to keep up with times, reinventing the inventory and meeting demands and desires of their customers.
“We definitely do tuxedo rental for proms and weddings, mostly,” Kim said. “And then we kind of turned it into more of a sports store. We feature Pendleton, of course, which isn’t just Pendleton shirts, they have so many home goods now too—blankets and towels are really popular. And then we now feature Kuhl too which is neck-in-neck with Pendleton. They are very popular. We have a lot of other brands we’ve had for years but we’ve kind of evolved. We used to do sports coats and more dressy. We still sell a lot of Hawaiian shirts. We do lots of socks.”
The recent winter storms which were a burden on so many took its own toll on Novak’s, creating damage to their ceiling and subsequently their floors. The carpet that once lined their showroom was removed to expose flooring the Coughlan sisters said they thought to be from the 1940s.
“I think we’ve always done really good customer service and so many customers that are regulars and they might not live here,” Kim added. “It blows me away they come here and shop two or three times a year. I’m like, you don’t have a store like this in those big cities?
“We just try to keep things fresh. Menswear is not trendy like women’s but you don’t want to look at the same old shirt at the same store for two or three years.
“We’ve been here a long time” continued Kim, “and we love to have everyone come in and check out what we have. We are a very low-pressure business. I learned a long time ago not to pressure people, and help them when they need it. Not attack them when they come in the door and people really appreciate that. Just come in and check it out because we have a lot of great stuff.”
Novak’s Menswear is at 305 Broad Street in Nevada City. They can be reached by calling 530-265-4684.