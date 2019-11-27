 Fit for Life Physical Therapy moves to Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Fit for Life Physical Therapy moves to Grass Valley

Business | November 27, 2019

Sam Corey
Staff Writer
From left to right: office manager Sunya Sather, physical therapist Melissa Sequeira, co-owner Mags Matthews, front office worker Michelle Aldabe, physical therapist Katie Garcia, rehabilitation aid Lexie Sekulski, and co-owners Corey Vanderwouw and Ingo Zirpins.
Submitted photo by Ingo Zirpins

Fit for Life Physical Therapy

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

102 Catherine Lane, Suite A, Grass Valley

https://www.fitforlifencpt.com" target="_blank">Text">https://www.fitforlifencpt.com

A “family feel.”

That’s what Ingo Zirpins, physical therapist and co-owner of Fit for Life Physical Therapy, wants to keep as he moved his business to Grass Valley where DeMartini Spring Hill Pharmacy previously operated.

After making the transition on Sept. 21, Zirpins said he and his partners Margaret Matthews and Corey Vandervouw were able to be up and running two days later.

Previously at the South Yuba Club’s old location in the Seven Hills Business District, Zirpins said he took over about half of DeMartini’s infrastructure and remodeled it, establishing colorful, open rooms with better acoustics than in the therapy center’s previous space.

Fit for Life currently staffs six therapists, four of whom are full-time, said Zirpins. Injury-based and pain-based clients get referred to Fit for Life, said Zirpins, normally working with therapists for one or two months before feeling physically stable.

“It’s a constant flow clinic,” he said.

The co-owner says he considers his institution an educational facility. Fit for Life will be resuming its low-priced education classes that have included various topics, like male pelvic health and sleep apnea.

Zirpins said the center will postpone its open house for sometime in the coming months.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.

