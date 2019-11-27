Fit for Life Physical Therapy moves to Grass Valley

A “family feel.”

That’s what Ingo Zirpins, physical therapist and co-owner of Fit for Life Physical Therapy, wants to keep as he moved his business to Grass Valley where DeMartini Spring Hill Pharmacy previously operated.

After making the transition on Sept. 21, Zirpins said he and his partners Margaret Matthews and Corey Vandervouw were able to be up and running two days later.

Previously at the South Yuba Club’s old location in the Seven Hills Business District, Zirpins said he took over about half of DeMartini’s infrastructure and remodeled it, establishing colorful, open rooms with better acoustics than in the therapy center’s previous space.

Fit for Life currently staffs six therapists, four of whom are full-time, said Zirpins. Injury-based and pain-based clients get referred to Fit for Life, said Zirpins, normally working with therapists for one or two months before feeling physically stable.

“It’s a constant flow clinic,” he said.

The co-owner says he considers his institution an educational facility. Fit for Life will be resuming its low-priced education classes that have included various topics, like male pelvic health and sleep apnea.

Zirpins said the center will postpone its open house for sometime in the coming months.

