ERC open for business, free help for manufacturers

For more than a quarter century, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council (ERC) has been working to help business owners navigate their way to success. The board of directors is made up of both public and private sector leaders who have been part of the fabric of Nevada County for decades. The ERC understands running a business comes with unique problems and is working hard to offer unique solutions. Directing local business to the resources they need is at the core of the ERC mission. In fact, “resource” is their middle name.

To that end, the ERC has partnered with the nonprofit California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC) — California’s Manufacturing Network — to offer free assistance to entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector. The organization uses experts to help owners navigate their way through critical areas every business needs to succeed, including human resources compliance, financial planning, marketing, OSHA regulations and more.

Additionally, on Thursday, June 17, the ERC, in partnership with CMTC, is holding a free Manufacturers Forum to introduce the variety free services and resources available specifically to the manufacturing community, as well as to discuss common problems and proposed solutions within the industry. The Sierra Business Council will also be on hand to answer some questions around financial programs available, and to address some of the challenges many manufacturing businesses may be facing.

Speaker Kristina Chavez Wyatt from CMTC will describe no-cost-to-you help available in the areas of web design and development, search engine optimization, human resource compliance, accounting and finance help, safety plans and more.

Also presenting will be Gil Gonzales of Econ Development Partners, who will be talking about current trends in manufacturing,

This is a great opportunity to become informed, network with peers, and find solutions to many of the issues facing the manufacturing industry today. This free event takes place Thursday, June 17, at the Foothills Events Center at 400 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. Door open at 7:30 a.m. for with refreshments and networking. The program begins at 8 a.m. Feel free to bring a colleague along, but an RSVP is needed at info@erc.org .

In addition to the CMTC partnership, the ERC has also launched the NC Tech Connection (NCTC). NCTC is an initiative formed to connect the tech community while supporting innovation and small business in Nevada County. NCTC is working to bring technology services to other industries by collaborating with the various sectors — from manufacturing to heath care to the arts and agriculture — to promote Nevada County as a workplace. The organization receives funds through The Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC). The organization focuses on creating a healthy business community to ensure economic vitality. NoRTEC is “dedicated to strengthening and supporting area businesses in order to create jobs and encourage economic prosperity.” Regular features about local businesses and monthly live streaming interviews with local industry leaders are just a small part of what the NC Tech Connection is about. You can learn more about this ERC Initiative at nctechconnection.org

Each month, the ERC will use this page to detail programs and offer updates on the important work happening on behalf of local employers. The ERC board meets on the first Thursday of each month and is open to the public. To become involved in the ERC, go to the website NCERC.ORG or call 530-274-8455.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a freelancer writer in Nevada County. She writes a monthly column on behalf of the ERC.