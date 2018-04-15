Enrollment for Sierra Commons’ Business Ignitor is now open

Sierra Commons, Nevada County's business education center and coworking space in Nevada City is offering their signature course, their Business Ignitor and registration is now open.

Classes started on April 12 and will be held for eight weeks from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday.

Sierra Commons' Business Ignitor is an eight-week course designed to help entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and small business owners start and run a successful business.

The Business Ignitor is taught by a diverse faculty of experts in their field. Classes include coursework on basic business practices such as accounting and writing a solid business plan.

It additionally offers sections on cutting edge business approaches such as social media micro-targeting and non-traditional funding sources like crowd-funding.

The class covers a wide variety of topics and is suitable for both people who are looking to start a business or solo venture and for those who are currently running a small business.

"We have seen over one hundred people graduate from the Business Ignitor and have helped to start a number of prominent businesses in our community," notes Hilary Hodge, executive director. "We know our incubator works and we are proud to continue to offer this valuable service."

Sierra Commons has been a resource for small businesses in Nevada County for over eight years. The organization understands the unique and diverse economy of the Sierra Foothills. Past Ignitor graduates have gone on to start and manage effective businesses in a variety of industries. Sierra Commons has helped to start successful restaurants, cottage food companies, online marketing businesses, clothing companies, design services, and more.

The per-student fee is $450 and class registration is open now. Scholarships may be available to qualifying individuals.

If you would like to sign up for the Business Ignitor or learn more visit the Sierra Commons website at http://www.sierracommons.org or call 530-265-8443.

Source: Sierra Commons.