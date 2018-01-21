Endless summer: Salon de Soleil tanning salon now in its 12th year

Jane Liron grew up in northern England — the land of fog and drizzle. So perhaps it's no wonder she would be drawn to the world of tanning salons, where on any given day, year-round, one can seek out that bronzed, sun-kissed glow.

When she first arrived in the U.S., Liron spent several years in New Jersey and San Diego before moving to Grass Valley, thinking she and her young family would only be here for a "short stint."

That was 32 years ago.

Liron spent about six years learning everything she could about the tanning industry before opening her own Grass Valley business, Salon de Soleil Tans, Etc. in 2006.

“I wanted a salon where women and men of all ages and walks of life felt comfortable and pampered.”



— Jane Liron, owner of Salon de Soleil Tans, Etc. Recommended Stories For You

"I had dreamed of owning my own salon and doing things differently," she said. "I wanted the focus to be on customer service, with more of a spa-like atmosphere. While the industry at the time seemed to be geared more toward young people, I wanted a salon where women and men of all ages and walks of life felt comfortable and pampered. That's been my objective all along and I think I've achieved that."

Today, it's clear Liron has long since obtained her goal, as her large data base of loyal customers includes people ranging in age from 18 to 89. One third of her customers are men.

'Little bit of everything'

The Brunswick Plaza salon boasts nine state-of-the-art tanning beds (offering three different levels of intensity), a UV-free, drip-and-streak-free Mystic Tan spray tanning booth, infra red body wraps (one hour sessions), a room solely devoted to cosmetic teeth whitening with Mia Clark and a small boutique that offers a selection of seasonal clothing and accessories, as well as tanning lotions and moisturizers. Inside the large business is also a hair salon with two stylists, which offers haircuts and styling, hair extensions, nails and waxing.

"I like to think of us as a one-stop beauty spa," said Liron. "We have a little bit of everything."

According to regular feedback, customers say they appreciate the fact that Liron is a "stickler for cleanliness," as everything is thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom daily. She and her staff make it a priority to ensure that customers are using safe tanning practices and are aware of the dangers of over-tanning. Additionally, customers like the fact that they can pick and choose between a broad range of tanning prices.

"We offer all different packages, for all pocket books," said Liron. "My goal has always been to make tanning affordable."

Customer connections

Tanners tend to fall in several different categories, she said. First, there are those who come in routinely all year long. Then there are those who come in only during the winter to "beat the winter blues." Some come in solely to develop a base tan in preparation for an upcoming vacation, and others come in during the summer because they work long hours and are unable to get outside.

Regardless, Liron said the best part of her job has been meeting people from all walks of life, with some becoming good friends.

Diane Pile said she spends about six months a year in Grass Valley and has been coming to Salon de Soleil for the past two years.

"I would be very unhappy if Jane ever decided to close her business," she said. "She runs it wisely and well. She has a beautiful shop with interesting art and a personal connection with all of her customers. I like the fact that she's an independent business owner, not part of a national franchise. I truly enjoy her company."

"I've got some customers who have been coming since I first opened my doors in 2006," said Liron. "I love having a business that helps people feel better, and I love it more when they tell me — it's always nice to hear."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.