Elixart opens second location in San Francisco, invites Branch Ellison for July Exhibit

If you haven't been down to Bay Area since November, you may have missed it.

Elixart, Nevada City's local tea shop, opened at a second location in the SoMa District of San Francisco. The new tea shop is located within the lounge of Onedome, an interactive arts and immersive entertainment museum on Market Street.

Onedome has plans to expand across the country in the coming years, according to Pamela Biery, who handles public relations for Elixart.

"It's really like a big honor that they were selected because this is a very hip, high culture, happening spot," said Biery.

Elixart sells many different plant-based foods and drinks. They are probably best known for their non-alcoholic, mood-enhancing beverages like kava, tea, as well as their raw food products. The shop also doubles as an art gallery, showcasing work of local artists in Nevada County.

The tea bar that opened in the Bay Area is an extension of what the shop has been doing in Nevada City. The shop tried to replicate the atmosphere, and many of the products are from the county where they originally opened.

Recommended Stories For You

"Most of the beverages in San Francisco are brewed here in Nevada County at a commercial kitchen and taken to San Francisco," said Biery.

ARTIST FEATURED

The local Elixart, at 408 Broad St. in Nevada City, also invited Branch Ellison, an orgonite jeweler and sculptural artist who grew up in Grass Valley, to feature his art in July. The artist is known for his craftsmanship, and has had a significant influence on the orgonite community.

In an email to The Union, Ellison expressed gratitude for the opportunity to display his work, especially at a place like Elixart.

"I couldn't think of a better time, mid summer-July, or place, Nevada City, to have this upcoming show," wrote Ellison.

Contact reporter Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or email him at scorey@theunion.com.