Elevation 2477’ in Nevada City plans to add express retail

Nevada City’s only cannabis dispensary hopes to soon almost double its floor space.

The Planning Commission last month approved a request allowing cannabis dispensary Elevation 2477’ to expand into the neighboring vacant suite in order to offer express retail service.

Elevation 2477’ co-owner Daniel Batchelor told the commission the expansion would allow the adjoining suite to be used for online order pick-ups, leaving the main building for customers who need in-person assistance before buying.

“We’re really trying to make the process more efficient and streamlined for people to order online,” Batchelor told the Planning Commission.

Batchelor said the business plans to create a doorway between the two suites and allow security to direct customers into the appropriate location.

The move, which would nearly double the 888-square-foot setup, also helps to accommodate social distancing, according to the staff report. Because the change was related to COVID-19, the request was expedited.

The Planning Commission decision allows the business to submit a building permit, during which time the city will notify surrounding property owners about the plans. If there are any objections or concerns, the matter will come back to the commission for review with the possibility of imposing conditions on the approval.

With the neighboring business gone, parking requirements for the property will be lowered.

Fire and police agencies will review the proposed improvement plans prior to building permit issuance.

Public commenters during the meeting were supportive of the move.

“I’m happy that a business is asking to expand,” Commissioner Stuart Lauters said. “I think that’s an awesome thing.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.