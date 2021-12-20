Economic Resource Council welcomes new businesses, manufacturers

Nevada County’s Economic Resource Council — helmed by executive director Gil Mathew — is welcoming and providing new businesses with various means of support they need in order to thrive.

Although the pandemic has taken its toll on many businesses around the world, there are still entrepreneurs and forward-thinkers who are inspired to create their own companies and share their skills with the community. For a county of its size, Nevada County continues to produce a large number of viable companies and manufacturers.

One such company to partner with the council is Fanmood, a web-based continuous engagement platform which claims to deliver to businesses mood capture solutions and brand-intelligence for events, products, services, and other content. They also offer consulting and other professional services.

For the general public, founder Ryan Cassano said, “Fanmood provides experience and opinion-logging tools and a visual timeline for the things they are passionate about.

“You can’t stop people from expressing their opinions, especially online,” he observed. “All of these platforms lack useful history or reflection systems. Secondly, businesses can’t stop asking people what they think. Surveys are annoying to people and even if completed, results are often not actionable.





“We feel there could be more organic, elegant and effective solutions for these types of problems,” he said.

Cassano continued that the Economic Resource Council has been a valuable asset in the development of Fanmood by offering guidance in the way of simple advice; rule number one: make sure you obtain good legal representation.

“Seeking legal help in early stages is a good idea,” he said. “It goes a long way when it comes to contractors, vendor/sales agreements, trademarks, patents, etc. The last thing you want is a loose end, especially when you’re trying to establish a brand or new product.”

“[Gil Mathew] has been fantastic in terms of helping with all the basics of launching a business, sales projections, connecting with resources, etc. Nothing beats learning from those who have experience. They offer great information and a great network.”

In the realm of “things you probably never think about but exist” lies Beowulf Industrial Sewing, a five year old company that specializes in large scale heavy duty sewing (think awnings, yurt covers, curtains). The company was started by Kurt Sandiforth who discovered his passion for sewing by making bicycle bags. Friends quickly took notice which inspired him to forge his own place in the manufacturing world.

Sandiforth began his company in his garage but was confused on where his potential clients may be found. One thing he knew was that it was time to advance — after all, he had a family and a mortgage to pay.

Sandiforth sought help in how to go about the many processes involved in establishing a business, especially in a relatively small town. For this he turned to the Economic Resource Council.

He is passionate about his chosen job, but Sandiforth admits that running a business is not without its hurdles, and his discovery of the council has brought relief when it comes to the logistics of actually running a business.

“Gil has been fantastic, helping build a face for our business, and they’ve helped us put a little more structure into the business,” he said. “I didn’t know a lot about business. [The council] advises us on payroll and how we can do taxes.”

Now boasting an impressive collection of about 14 heavy-duty sewing machines among five employees, Beowulf has grown exponentially all while feeding Sandiforth’s creative needs.

“I love to make things and I saw this opportunity to make things for people at the next level. A lot of people can sew but can’t handle the larger scale stuff.”

Erika and Joe McMahon also sought the advise of the council when establishing A & M Labs, a contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals (“a fancy word for vitamins and supplements,” explained Erika.)

Operating out of their Grass Valley location A & M Labs — unlike many other businesses — have thrived as the world experienced the greatest pandemic of our time.

Erika was inspired to go into her particular line of work by her father, who had a similar business for over 40 years. As he was nearing retirement age she decided to continue his legacy by starting her own manufacturing business which, she was careful to point out, does not include pharmaceuticals.

“COVID has been a blessing to our industry,” Erika said. “Everyone started taking supplements, people started educating themselves. New raw materials are being researched every day; this industry is constantly changing. That’s the attraction.”

Barely able to keep up with the demand, the McMahons and their staff of 12 people still sought the assistance of the Economic Resource Council; the question was how to navigate these difficult times while remaining relevant and sustainable.

McMahon continued that she and her husband were drawn to the Economic Resource Council due to the organization’s commitment to building the manufacturing industry in Nevada County.

“I met Gil, and started getting involved in the [council],” said Erika. “I see their vision, the opportunity. We all have challenges but we’re all still growing. Their vision and goal to build the manufacturing industry is amazing. I know with the [council] it’s going to give us more power to negotiate the premiums.”

“There’s tons of business up here and people have no idea. It’s a good little economy here.”

Jennifer Nobles is a freelance writer based in her hometown of Nevada City. She can be reached at jenkrisnobles@gmail.com