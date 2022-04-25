Economic Resource Council presents annual Tour of Nevada County

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council will present its annual Tour of Nevada County Thursday.

Guests will arrive at Twin Cities Church and be chauffeured via a luxury bus to six locations — some off the beaten path — each highlighting an accomplished business that has partnered with the council or in some way benefited by the services it provides. Featured businesses include A&M Labs, The Higher Commitment Analytical Lab, and four other engines of economy in Nevada County.

“We are excited to have the tour stop at our lab,” said John Alexander of The Higher Commitment Analytical Lab. “We have a great investment in Nevada County and want to share the story.”

Waste Management will host a “lunch without landfill,” as the company will inform attendees of the steps it is taking to cut down on food waste and one-time use containers and utensils. In the afternoon a reception will be held to give guests a chance to network and reflect on what they learn during the tour.

The cost for the tour is $75 and includes transportation as well as the lunch and reception. It is an all-day event, and will begin at 8:30 a.m., ending around 4:30 p.m. Space is limited to 95 guests, and those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets now.

“Again this year we are excited to show off six great companies that add stable economic value to Nevada County,” said Nevada County Economic Resource Council Executive Director Gil Mathew. “Join and see the secrets behind the manzanita curtain.”

“We thank our many sponsors: Waste Management, Nevada County Association of Realtors, Team Simmons, Owens Estate and Wealth Strategies Group, and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council Foundation,” said Mathew.

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council is committed to supporting local business and holds this event each year to celebrate the economic and societal contributions of those who sought a better future for commerce in Nevada County.

For more information, and to reserve your seat, please visit ncerc.org or call 530-274-8455.

Source: Nevada County Economic Resource Council