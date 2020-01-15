Dupre’s Baking Company closed operations, will leave location by month’s end

One day, not long ago, a customer Romi Dupre’ had never met walked into his bakery.

She was crying. According to Dupre’, she was upset about discovering that Dupre’s Baking Company had been in the process of closing its operations over the past month.

Having sold their bread to SPD and Briar Patch, bakery owners and married couple Jean and Romi Dupre’ often didn’t meet a large number of their customers in the over 25 years of the bakery’s existence.

Since December, a lot of those people were making themselves known.

“‘You can’t stop,’” another customer told Romi Dupre’ at the shop. “‘This can’t be the end of you.’”

After more than two decades working on Colfax Highway in Grass Valley, the co-owners will vacate the location by Jan. 31.

“There’s kids that have grown up only on this bread,” said Dupre’, noting that several people were trying to buy their product even after the business had concluded its operations and the co-owners had begun moving out equipment.

Romi Dupre’ said the business had to close its operations because of issues with the lease.

In the decades of business, Dupre’s Baking Company had anywhere from four to 11 employees depending on the time of year, said Dupre’, noting that the co-owners reflect on all of them fondly since they helped the bakery grow and evolve.

The co-owners would invest long hours in the business, but they said it didn’t bother them.

“It wasn’t hard to work 12 hours a day here,” said Dupre’. She loved the employees, the customers, the work — it was satisfying.

For the past seven weeks, the husband and wife team have been moving everything out of the shop.

They both said they’re not prepared to retire, and hope to relocate to somewhere in Nevada City or Grass Valley in the coming months. However, reopening elsewhere isn’t certain.

“I want to keep them hoping because I’m still hoping,” said Jean Dupre’.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.