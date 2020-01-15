Dovetail Design finds new home on Mill Street

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (but owner available at varying times)

Lori Patterson has adapted to the changing economy.

She’s also been a fixture in the Grass Valley business community.

In the early 1990s, the former artist turned to functional art when the economy hit a lull, conducting interior design work and providing services in the sector.

Later in her career she opened the clothing store Black Jack, but closed it when the 2008-09 recession hit.

Having previously opened and sold the interior design store Dovetail Design, Patterson reopened the shop after it closed down late last decade.

Recently, Dovetail Design relocated, moving from 140 Mill St. to 117 Mill St., where Vintage on Mill sits. Her designs can be found throughout the shop.

“(There’s a) phenomenal public interest and support and wanting to help (small businesses) along,” said Patterson, speaking of local customers and business owners.

Patterson said she decided to move her shop into Vintage on Mill because she no longer had the time to invest in her store.

“There aren’t enough hours in the day,” she said, adding, “It doesn’t allow me to tend to the responsibilities that a retail store demands.”

Patterson said she’ll only be at her new shop at varying times, as others will maintain operation of the store.

With the added free time, Patterson said she’s able to devote more time to her interior design services that cater to a sensible, livable design.

“I get to do what I want to do and I’m going to do it well,” she said, “and that’s a good thing.”

These days, Patterson notices that many people shop online, giving an unfair advantage to box stores and corporate chains. Small business owners who are working devotedly to be original and offer fair prices are often being overlooked due to advertising ploys, she said.

“You’re really not saving money by going to the big box store,” she said. “You’re truly not saving money, but they don’t even know that because of the marketing.”

