Dorsey Marketplace project in Grass Valley moves forward

The years-long process to bring the Dorsey Marketplace to fruition took a baby step Tuesday when the project’s manager heard feedback from Grass Valley’s Design Review Committee.

This was the first public hearing on the controversial mixed-use project since the public comment period ended on the Draft Environmental Impact Report, which was released in late March. The report presented two alternatives for the development near the intersection of Dorsey Drive and Highway 20. Alternative A proposes more space for commercial buildings, while Alternative B features more apartment units. For each alternative, apartment sizes range between 1,013 and 1,600 square feet. A small dog park, clubhouse and pool are proposed for each plan.

The 45-day public review period for the Draft EIR began March 22 and ended May 6, Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last told the committee members. The city received 17 letters commenting on the project, Last said, and staff and the consultant team are preparing responses to the comments and completing the Final EIR.

Some of the comments received include a concern regarding the design of the carports from the fire department, which needs sufficient access for ladder trucks. Nevada County requested an additional transit stop and shelter on Springhill Drive, Last said, adding his staff believed a second stop was unnecessary if a pedestrian crosswalk was enhanced. City Architect Robert Wallis expressed some concern about four drive-through restaurants, commenting, “That seems like a lot for our community.” He also advocated for adding more public space and a covered walkway to connect retail and housing.

Last emphasized no formal recommendations have yet been developed by the city of Grass Valley and Tuesday’s meeting was to get comments on the site plan and architectural plans and review potential draft conditions of approval. Staff likely will have recommendations that include conditions of approval developed by late June or early July. Those could get approved at the next committee meeting and would be forwarded to the Planning Commission for a hearing in August at the earliest.

According to Last, the Planning Commission could hold more than one public hearing before approving the project for the council to review. He did not anticipate the project making it to the council level before late fall.

