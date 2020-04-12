Donations to Food Bank of Nevada County come at a critical time

General Manager Bob Dion and Warehouse Manager Daniel Kahl of the Food Bank of Nevada County accepted a donation of food from BriarPatch shoppers.

Submitted photo

Shoppers at BriarPatch Food Co-op continue to fill the blue barrel located inside the store with donations for Food Bank of Nevada County.

Co-op staff emptied the overflowing barrel, sanitized the outside of the shelf-stable packaged goods, boxed them up and donated the haul to the Food Bank last week. The donation comes at a time when the Food Bank is seeing a record-breaking need by people in the community who have lost their jobs or have seen a huge reduction in pay, or can’t find child care for their children who are now home from school.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank went from serving 400 individuals and 250 households to now serving 1800 individuals and almost 600 households on their first day of the new drive-thru service. This week, seven volunteers prepared 950 bags for Thursday’s drive thru.

“Our need is increasing exponentially. It’s staggering to even meet the need,” said Executive Director Nicole McNeely.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Our need is increasing exponentially. It’s staggering to even meet the need.”Nicole McNeely, Food Bank of Nevada County director

The Food Bank warehouse crew is working round the clock and has had to ration the bags because with the increased need they are limited by the amount they can give right now.

“It’s so many more than what we are used to seeing. This is record breaking for us. We’re one of the first resources people hear about when they’re in need of dietary support,” said McNeely.

The Food Bank distributes food every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborn Hill Road, Grass Valley, near Union Hill School. Folks who need help will get food.

“We don’t want anyone to go without,” said McNeely.

Right now, the Food Bank is not taking food donations from the public. They are only taking food donations from grocery stores and distributors. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated and can be made online, at: https://foodbankofnc.org/

Learn more: https://www.briarpatch.coop/