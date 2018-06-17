Designing dreams: Nevada County Contractors’ Association highlights Stephanie’s Custom Interiors

For Stephanie Harvey-Statler, history repeating itself is a very good thing.

She was an intern at a local design firm while attending Nevada Union High School in the early 1990s. Now that Harvey-Statler owns and operates Stephanie's Custom Interiors, she's paying it forward by offering internships to high school students who want to learn interior design.

"I've worked with three interns this past school year," said Harvey-Statler. "I enjoy helping students from the various high schools in town. When I was in high school, I interned at and was later hired by Harding's Interiors until I left for college. I think it's important to offer similar opportunities to today's youths."

Kylee Porras was one of Harvey-Statler fortunate interns. Recently graduated from Bitney College Prep, Porras will attend Sierra College in the fall.

"I enjoy interior design, but I don't know if it will be a career for me," said Porras. "I'll continue to do it as a hobby, and for friends and family. During my internship, I learned a lot about interior design, construction, fabrics and designs, and how to pair them together. Stephanie is a very caring and genuine person. She cares about the input of clients and anyone who works with her. She has great style and taste."

For her senior project at North Point Academy last year, Coral Nickell enlisted the expertise of Harvey-Statler.

"Every student has to do a senior project and choose a mentor," said Nickell. "Thankfully, Stephanie took me in and helped me out. For two months I interned with her. I learned a lot about how to treat customers, figure out what they want, how to select carpet, furniture, lighting, and even window shades and blinds. She gave me a taste of what it's like to work in that profession. She's a nice person and works really hard."

Harvey-Statler's design firm has been voted Best Interior Designer in The Union's "Best of" competition the past seven years. She said she's honored to be a fifth generation Nevada County resident, whose ancestors worked in local gold mines.

Harvey-Statler is also pleased she created a successful interior design company that allowed her to remain in her hometown when many fellow Nevada Union graduates left in search of careers.

She earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Interior Design and Display, then opened her own business when she was just 21 years old. Today, her work ranges from simple jobs such as choosing just the right paint color for a bathroom to the comprehensive interior design of a new home.

"For those big jobs, I get involved as soon as the foundation is poured," said Harvey-Statler. "I help the owners choose the plumbing, lighting, floors, cabinets, windows and window treatments, doors, and even gutter colors. The choices must be practical and durable, and fit the client's lifestyle."

She's most proud of the many smiles her work brings to the faces of the 150 clients she serves every year.

"I love seeing the look on people's faces when everything is done, and they move in and start enjoying the new space made just for them," said Harvey-Statler.

The most recent step in Harvey-Statler professional evolution was to join the Nevada County Contractors' Association last month.

"It's been a goal of mine to join the NCCA because I love new construction versus choosing that fluffy pillow on the sofa," said Harvey-Statler. "While I love working down to that fine detail, I value the experienced contractors in our area and look forward to doing more business with them this year."

Contact Harvey-Statler at StephaniesCustomInteriors.com or 530-205-9509.

Story submitted by the Nevada County Contractors' Association, a nonprofit association of construction industry professionals. Visit NCCABuildingPros.com or call 530-274-1919.