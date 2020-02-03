Dan Castles returns to Telestream as CEO

In October 2018 Dan Castles stepped down as CEO of Telestream, and was replaced by Scott Puopolo, who was running the company from New York, according to Castles.

After two years of retirement, during which he served on the company’s board, Nevada County resident Castles is once again the company’s CEO, effective Monday.

Castles, previously the president of the Grass Valley Group, launched Telestream in February 1998. The global company, which has headquarters in Nevada City and Westwood, Massachusetts, operates file-based video transcoding systems (the process of converting a video file to a different format and making it viewable), and has been a leader in the video industry for decades. When Castles started the company, it employed 11 people, he said. Today, over 500 people around the world work for Telestream.

After spending time with his wife and daughters, fly fishing, exercising, volunteering at Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop and traveling during his retirement, Castles said he decided to take on the role of CEO once again when the company board suggested he take it.

“It just seemed the like the stars were aligned,” he said.

Castles said his role will be much more operational this time around as CEO. A couple of reasons: In January 2018 the company reformed its business structure, organizing its functions into separate business units. In April 2019 Telestream integrated with Oregon-based company Tektronix Video.

As company leader, he said he hopes to make another acquisition by the end of 2020, and build the internal culture. But as the company is already profitable, he said he won’t have to make too many changes.

“This is just another chapter. I feel fortunate to be in a situation where I’ve had a taste of retirement for a couple years,” he said, acknowledging that he will some day return to that space.

“I’ll get there again.”

