Cosmic Roots Market Now Open

Cosmic Roots Market is located at 115 S Pine St. in Nevada City Store Hours 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; Cafe Hours 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To learn more, visit cosmicrootsranch.com/cosmic-roots-market

Ellen Olson of Cosmic Roots Ranch is starting a brand new endeavor in downtown Nevada City. Keeping with the name and theme, Cosmic Roots Market opened June 1, in the location of what was previously Spring Street Market. Those who are concerned about safety need not be; everything is sanitized regularly and social distancing is observed.

The downtown staple still offers the fabulous deli and items that both locals and tourists have enjoyed for many years, but now there is a strong focus on local products. Essentially, Olson is creating a farmers market indoors, seven days a week. The farmers won’t be there, but their products will. “The goal is to bring in everybody you would bring into a farmers market; the produce, meat, breads, honey, etc. Our farmers markets are great, but limited in scope because they only operate at certain times on certain days,” Olson said. “There are so many amazing farmers here who don’t even have a space to sell their product, and I’m trying to provide that space on a seven day a week basis.”

One would think that running Cosmic Roots Ranch, a popular local ranch boasting “the most loved meat you’ll ever eat,” which has been an agritourism hub for locals and visitors alike, would keep the Olson’s more than busy enough to fill their days. Their mangalitsa pork can be found at local restaurants and stores such as BriarPatch, The Ham Stand, and many other places. So why would Olson take on another demanding business? “Because I’m crazy!” Olson said. But seriously, “We really wanted to build our brand more, so we needed to have a commercial kitchen to utilize more of our products and expand our offerings. I had looked at several spaces and then had a few customers who approached us and offered to invest in who we are and what we’re doing and what we are trying to bring to Nevada County. They understood that we were not able to utilize the whole animal to its full potential, like refining lard and creating other products like bone broth. In time, this space allows us the opportunity to do that and so much more”

Olson has a fantastic staff and each person is dedicated to the local first philosophy of the store. Nate Anglin, longtime Flour Garden manager and local photographer, will be the general manager of the store helping to handle day to day operations. Jes Taber of Eye of the Avocado is the in-house chef who will be creating family to-go meals, salads, lunch items, and other healthy organic locally-sourced foods.

What cannot be sourced from Nevada County will be procured from the Northern California region. More than a store, Cosmic Roots Market will be a deli that also serves daily fresh coffee roasted at Crumbunny, who is making their own Cosmic Roots Market blend, and pastries from Buho Bakery. The current sandwich menu from Spring Street market will be available daily, using local products as much as possible.

“The people I have chosen to hire, I really respect them for what it is they bring to the table. I have elected to pay them well because I want long term, devoted employees who believe in bringing the farmers market concept to the county in a much bigger way than it is available right now,” Olson said.

Local wines, beer, and will be sourced locally and from the northern California region. A certified somallier will be advising all wine purchases from outside of Nevada County. There is also a butcher shop in the works, and Jason Jillson of the Ham Stand will consult with Olson over the summer to help create the best butcher shop in Nevada County. “It is a compliment to The Ham Stand, not a competition,” Olson was quick to point out. The two businesses have been working together for some time, and this will only strengthen the local meat movement in Nevada County.

Eventually, Olson plans to add grocery delivery service, but right now she is focusing on getting up and running while still offering everything that people know and love about Spring Street Market, but with the addition of all of the local products.

Local partners include Fog Dog Farm, Cosmic Roots Ranch, Wingfield Honey, Crumbunny Coffee Roasters, Arquils Winery, Artisan Lavania, Clavey Winery, Buho Bakery, The Olive Groove, Blue Sage Honey, Grass Valley Brewing Company, Cosmic Circles, Holy Sponge, NC Kombuchary, Mountain Bounty Farm, Cosmic Essentials, Gold Vibe Booch, and more.