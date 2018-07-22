Community Involvement Day: Nevada County Fairgrounds & community organizations team up to give back

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is teaming up with local nonprofit organizations — the Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Nevada County 2-1-1, NEO Youth Center, Story Club, Community Beyond Violence, Cinderella Project, The Karing Closet, Nevada County Pets in Need, Gold Country YMCA, Nevada County Diaper Project, and BloodSource — on Monday, July 30, for Community Involvement Day.

This is a day to donate items to these nonprofit organizations while also receiving coupons for buy one, get one admission tickets to the Fair. Or, donate blood through BloodSource on that day and receive a free admission ticket to the Fair.

Donation station

The organizations will be at the Fairgrounds Gate 1 main parking lot and Main Street Center from 1-6 p.m. Monday, July 30, to receive donations of any of the items listed below.

Food Bank of Nevada County: Four cans of food or dry goods (non-expired).

Foothill Lions: Used hearing aids or prescription eye glasses.

Nevada County 2-1-1: New/unopened toiletries, including soap, shampoo, shaving cream, disposable razors, toothpaste/toothbrushes, mouthwash, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, sanitary wipes, tampons and pads, Chapstick, sunblock and Band-Aids.

NEO: Paper, paint supplies, glue sticks, paper towels, sharpies, general craft supplies, packaged snacks, scissors, paint brushes, blank canvases, ping pong and foosball supplies, yoga mats, and music equipment.

Story Club: Two new or slightly used children's books, or chapter books for teens.

Community Beyond Violence: Gift cards for local merchants for groceries, clothing, gas, bus passes, movie passes, fast food, calling cards, shelter supplies and maintenance, kitchen products and cleaning supplies, pre-paid phones, new socks and underwear, toiletries, and bedding (twin and full size).

Cinderella Project: Clean and gently used prom dresses and evening gowns, prom-type heels, prom-type jewelry (earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and hair accessories), and small handbags/clutches.

The Karing Closet: Boxes of XL or Jumbo Ziploc bags, packages of index cards, poster board, toothbrushes and toothpaste, packages of new children's underwear and socks, or one new or gently-used school-ready outfit (from children's size 5 to Junior's size 16) in a large Ziploc marked bag. No garbage bags full of clothing, please.

Nevada County Diaper Project: Unopened packages of diaper for any age children (newborn to age 6 or pullups)

Nevada County Pets in Need: Four cans of wet cat or dog food.

Gold Country YMCA: Gift cards for supplies and camper clothing needs, movie ticket gift cards, art/craft supplies, sporting goods, current books and yoga mats

BloodSource: For a free admission ticket to the Fair, make a blood donation at the BloodSource bloodmobile located in the Gate 1 parking lot at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. For information and eligibility about blood donation, visit http://www.bloodsource.org.

Those who donate items to any of the organizations involved will receive a coupon to buy one advance special $7 admission ticket and receive one free. That's two for the price of one.

Those who make a blood donation at the BloodSource bloodmobile will receive a free admission ticket to any day of the Fair.

All are welcome to donate to any one organization or all of them. To receive your coupons or free tickets, all donations must be brought to Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds between 1-6 p.m. Monday, July 30.

Coupons (buy one, get one free) received for donations must be redeemed during pre-sale dates, which take place until Aug. 7. Presale discounted tickets will be available for purchase on Community Involvement Day at Guest Services, Gate 1. This year's Fair is Aug. 8–12.

For more information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds.